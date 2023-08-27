Pakistani doctor jailed in US for 18 years over bid to support IS

A Pakistan-origin doctor in the US has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the militant Islamic State,

According to the US Department of Justice, the “Rochester man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization”.

As per court documents, quoted by the department’s press release, Muhammad Masood, 31, a licensed medical doctor in Pakistan, was formerly employed as a research coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, under an H-1B Visa.

Muhammad Masood

Between January 2020 and March 2020, Masood used an encrypted messaging application to facilitate his travel overseas to join the organization, US Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.

Masood made multiple statements about his desire to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS), and he pledged his allegiance to the terrorist organization and its leader.

He also expressed his desire to conduct “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.

On Feb 21, 2020, Masood purchased a plane ticket from Chicago, Illinois to Amman, Jordan, and from there planned to travel to Syria. On March 16, 2020, Masood’s travel plans changed because Jordan closed its borders to incoming travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Masood then agreed to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet up with an individual who he believed would assist him with travel via cargo ship to deliver him to ISIS territory.

On March 19, 2020, Masood travelled from Rochester to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to board a flight bound for Los Angeles, California. Upon arrival at the airport, Masood checked in for his flight and was subsequently arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Masood pleaded guilty on August 16, 2022, to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Masood was sentenced on Friday before Senior Judge Paul A. Magnuson.