Sutlej River’s roaring floodwaters penetrate Bahawalpur, massive devastation feared

After a span of 13 years, the water level beneath the iconic Empress Bridge located at Bahawalpur has surged to an astonishing height of 10 feet. This extraordinary rise is attributed to the torrential floods that have inundated the Sutlej River, causing widespread havoc in the region.

Reports indicate that an overwhelming discharge of approximately 130,000 cusecs of water is coursing through the Empress Bridge, presenting an awe-inspiring yet alarming sight for onlookers.

The unrelenting volume of water has managed to breach multiple dams in its path, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Numerous villages have been engulfed by the deluge, displacing residents and prompting rescue operations on an urgent basis.

Agricultural areas have not been spared either, as the force of the floodwaters breached a temporary dam near the banks of the Sutlej River. As a result, vast stretches of fertile fields now lie submerged, posing a significant threat to local farmers’ livelihoods.

A major disaster was being feared when the floodwater at Islam Headworks reached Bahawalpur as the district administration’s measures to avert the devastation were negligible.

It has taken no steps to strengthen the small protective dams.

Almost no arrangements have been made to house the people who will be displaced by the flood. Many areas of Bahawalpur city are also under severe threat.

Authorities are grappling to manage the situation, with the water level continuing to rise relentlessly.

Emergency response teams are working to ensure the safety of affected residents, even as they contend with the challenges presented by the ongoing floodwaters.