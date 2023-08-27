Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 8AM | 27 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 8AM | 27 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 27, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 8AM | 27 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended No more free electricity for govt employees Driverless cars cruise the streets of San Francisco London businesses weary as vehicle pollution toll zone expands Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Imran Khan likely to appear in LHC today in ECP protest case No consultation possible on Punjab, KP polls, ECP tells President Alvi KPO attack death toll rises to 5, as injured SSU official martyred