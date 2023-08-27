160 domestic flights cancelled at Delhi Airport amid G20 Summit

The upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi is set to disrupt air travel, with approximately 160 domestic flights to and from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport being cancelled from September 8 to 10.

This development comes as airlines anticipate significant disruptions to their schedules due to traffic restrictions imposed for the high-profile international event.

A spokesperson for the IGI Airport revealed that they have received requests for the cancellation of around 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights during the three-day G20 Summit. The decision to cancel these flights appears to have been driven by concerns over logistical challenges stemming from the summit.

The G20 Summit, a gathering of leaders from the world’s major economies, is a momentous event that requires stringent security measures and traffic control to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the meetings.

This inevitably leads to the imposition of restrictions on air travel, particularly around the capital city.

While the cancellations will undoubtedly inconvenience travelers, airlines are likely prioritizing the safety and security of their operations during the G20 Summit. Such high-profile events often require airspace closures, rerouting of flights, and increased security, all of which can disrupt normal air travel operations.

As a result, passengers planning to travel to or from Delhi between September 8 and 10 are advised to check with their respective airlines for updated information on their flight status, possible rescheduling, or alternative travel arrangements.

The IGI Airport is expected to make every effort to minimize disruptions and provide support to affected passengers during this period.