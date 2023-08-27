Saudi Aramco faces UN Inquiry over ‘contribution’ to climate-related human rights issues

In a recent development, United Nations (UN) experts have taken oil giant Saudi Aramco to task over allegations that its operations are exacerbating climate change-related human rights issues.

This comes as a cache of correspondence was made public on the UN’s human rights special procedures website, exactly two months after it was initially sent.

According to the letters, UN experts have received information indicating that Saudi Aramco’s business activities are having adverse impacts on the promotion and protection of human rights concerning climate change.

The allegations against the company include the maintenance of crude oil production, exploration for additional oil and gas reserves, expansion into fossil fuel gas, and the misrepresentation of information.

These activities, as per the letters, have detrimental effects on the human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

The letters were sent to Saudi Aramco and its financial supporters by various UN experts, including the UN working group on human rights and transnational corporations, UN special rapporteurs on rights and climate change, a clean and sustainable environment, management of hazardous substances, and safe drinking water and sanitation.

The UN experts also pointed out that Saudi Aramco’s activities appear to run counter to the objectives, obligations, and commitments outlined in the Paris Agreement on climate change, signed in 2015, which aimed to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The UN experts claimed that these activities were funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and 11 major international banks, investment banks, and firms, all of which also received similar letters. Letters were also dispatched to the home states of these companies, including Britain, France, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

The UN experts argued that fossil fuels account for over 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and cited reports suggesting that more than half of these emissions can be traced back to 25 fossil fuel companies, with Saudi Aramco being identified as the largest greenhouse gas emitter.

Furthermore, the experts claimed that Saudi Aramco’s continued exploitation of fossil fuels and proposed business plans would lead to further adverse climate change-related human rights impacts.

The letters included a request for Saudi Aramco to provide its observations on ten specific points within 60 days, following which both the letter and any response received would be made public.

As of early Sunday, there was no response from Saudi Aramco on the UN human rights special procedures website. It’s worth noting that Aramco is a predominantly state-owned company and a key source of revenue for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, a comprehensive economic and social reform program aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy away from fossil fuels.