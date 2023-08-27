Right way to clean your phone: Beware of these cleaning don’ts

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, but keeping them clean and pristine can be a challenge. Whether you’re an iPhone user or an Android enthusiast, maintaining your device’s cleanliness is crucial for its longevity and performance.

Here are some crucial tips on what to avoid and what works best when it comes to cleaning your smartphone:

Avoid using these products

Compressed air

While it might be tempting to blast away dust from your phone’s ports with compressed air, this practice can be risky.

Apple warns against using compressed air, as it can damage sensitive components and even blow out important elements like microphones.

Sharp Objects

Avoid using toothpicks, needles, or other sharp objects to clean your phone. While some professionals may use these tools, they are trained to do so without causing damage.

For the average user, these tools can lead to accidental damage, especially in delicate areas like charging ports.

Bleach and harsh chemicals

Apple explicitly advises against using any cleaning products with bleach on your phone. Harsh chemicals can damage the oleophobic coating that helps keep fingerprints and oils at bay, resulting in a screen that’s harder to clean.

Safe and effective cleaning methods

Microfiber cloths

Apple’s recommended method for regular cleaning involves using a microfiber cloth. This soft cloth can help remove fingerprints and light smudges without causing any damage.

Alcohol wipes

For a deeper clean, Apple suggests using alcohol wipes with a concentration of 70% isopropyl alcohol or 75% ethyl alcohol. These wipes are effective at disinfecting your phone without harming its components.

Damp cloth

A slightly damp microfiber cloth is a safe way to clean your smartphone’s screen and body. Just make sure not to introduce excess moisture into the phone’s openings.

Whoosh cleaning solution

Some third-party products, like Whoosh cleaning solution, offer a safe and effective way to clean your smartphone’s screen. However, it’s important to note that not all products are officially endorsed by phone manufacturers.

Regular maintenance

Consider routinely cleaning your phone to prevent the buildup of dirt and grime. Avoid using excessive force and always be gentle when cleaning sensitive areas.

In the end, the key is to prioritize the safety of your smartphone while keeping it clean. Whether you’re using an iPhone or an Android device, following manufacturer guidelines and using gentle cleaning methods can help you enjoy a spotless screen and a well-functioning phone.