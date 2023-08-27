Watch Live
Saeed Ajmal felicitates Babar Azam-inspired Pakistan for becoming No.1

Saeed Ajmal congratulates Pakistan on Afghanistan whitewash
Samaa Web Desk Aug 27, 2023
Photo: File photo
Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal congratulated Pakistan for reclaiming the number one spot in the ODI rankings and whitewashing Afghanistan on Saturday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Ajmal penned, “Congratulations Pakistan on whitewashing Afghanistan. It’s all brought about by amazing team efforts, unity, and wonderful performances overall.”

“Congratulations to Babar 11 and co,” he concluded his tweet.

Earlier, Pakistan inflicted historic 3-0 whitewash on Afghanistan as the visitors won by 59-run margin in the third ODI at Hambantota.

Chasing a target of 269, Afghanistan were bundled out for 209.

