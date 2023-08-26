Zaka Ashraf heaps praise on Pakistan for reclaiming top spot in ODI rankings

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf on Saturday congratulated Pakistan for reclaiming the top spot in the ODI rankings.

The PCB has shared the press release on its X (formerly known as Twitter) page. The press release has Mr Ashraf quoted as saying: “This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and unity exhibited by our talented players and their unwavering focus on excellence”.

“It is a proud moment for all of us as the Pakistan cricket team reclaims the top spot in the ODI rankings,” said Mr Ashraf.

Earlier today, Pakistan inflicted historic 3-0 whitewash on Afghanistan as the visitors won by 59-run margin in the third ODI at Hambantota.

Chasing a target of 269, Afghanistan were bundled out for 209.

On the other side, the Pakistan national cricket team will leave for Multan from Colombo on August 27.

The Nepal cricket team will reach Multan from Karachi tomorrow to take on the home side in the Asian marquee tournament on August 30.

Afghanistan will arrive in Lahore via commercial flight on August 28.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will take the charter flights to Lahore on September 1.

Pakistan will host four matches of the Asia Cup out of the 14; one will be held in Multan, and the other three will be hosted by Gaddafi Stadium on September 3, 5, and 6.

This is the first time more than one country is going to host the Asian premier tournament.

Separately, in a bid to ensure that Pakistan will take on their opponents with great verve at the Asia Cup, one new addition has been made in the squad.

Left-handed batter Saud Shakeel has been added to the 17-member squad. Tayyab Tahir named as the travelling reserve for the Asia Cup.

The national team cricketers will start their training on August 29 at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.