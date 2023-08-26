Rakhi Sawant’s updates from Medina, as she continues Umrah

Bollywood actress and social media sensation Rakhi Sawant alias “Fatimah” recently posted that she embarked on her spiritual journey, as she was headed for Umrah.

Recently, she shared video clips of herself in Medina, as visiting Medina is a part of performing Umrah. While she was head to toe dressed in a black outfit, called “Ehraam,” she seemed joyous while she was seen performing Umrah rituals.

Rakhi was also seen visiting a shrine (Dargah) earlier. Ever since she embraced Islam, she has been constantly posting about going to Umrah, as she wanted to perform it once in her life.

Meanwhile, she faced numerous issues regarding her divorce from her ex-husband Aadil Khan Durrani. She accused him of selling her immoral videos in Dubai, while Aadil accused Rakhi of financially deceiving him.

As Rakhi continued on her spiritual journey, fans were seen as divided, some praised and appreciated her since it was her first time performing Umrah after her acceptance of Islam. On the other hand, some accused of her faking her religion and called her act a mere “drama.”

Earlier, Rakhi is seen wearing a hijab, expressing her excitement about the pilgrimage, and requesting prayers from her fans. However, the video triggered a response from netizens who invoked the idiom, “900 Chuhe Khake Billi Haj Ko Chali,” implying that a person embarks on a righteous path after committing numerous wrongdoings.