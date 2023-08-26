Fans drool over Wahaj and Maya’s mystical photoshoot

Wahaj and Maya are renowned Pakistani actors, with a massive fan following.

In recent days, a clothing brand cast the two shining stars of the Lollywood drama industry to portray exquisite elegance and sheer affection in the most natural way possible. Maya Ali adorned shimmering yet glamorous outfits alongside Wahaj Ali, suited in a printed sophisticated blue and white kurta.

Both the actors proved to be a true embodiment of romance when it came to the camera, as the visuals provided a beautifully wholesome yet fiery chemistry with the ultimate spark between the two of them. The expressions and actions were on-point, the “Jo Bichar Gaye” stars made sure the shoot looked natural and that there was no room left for any lacking.

Both looked stunning, dancing around playfully, with several props including rose petals. The background music enhanced the amorousness between the stars, providing the viewers with a soft and delicate chemistry.

Fans were in awe, alongside shipping Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali duo, they responded to the “Jo Bichar Gaye” couple in an overwhelming way. Many left delightful comments on their posts and shared their point of view.

On one side there were fans demanding the YumHaj duo back, while the other half requested Maya and Wahaj to work on another project together.