After India, another Asian nation to make moon landing attempt

Japan is set to launch its second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon on Monday. The spacecraft, called SLIM, is designed to land within 100 meters of scientifically interesting rocks.

This is much more precise than conventional landers, which can land anywhere between several and a dozen kilometres away.

A mere four months after Japan’s first attempt to land on the moon ended in failure in April — it’s tough to land on the moon — the country’s hopes were set on a second attempt.

SLIM is a significant step forward for Japanese lunar exploration. It is the first Japanese spacecraft to be designed for pinpoint landing, and it is also the smallest and lightest lunar lander ever built.

SLIM is a small and light spacecraft, weighing only 200 kilograms (kgs) and about the size of a refrigerator. This makes it easier to launch and transport, and it also means that it can be used for more frequent missions to the moon and other planets.

You can view live-streaming of the launch:

SLIM has a moon rover and a multiband spectral camera. The rover will explore the lunar surface, and the camera will analyse the composition of rocks.

SLIM is scheduled to launch on August 28 and arrive at the moon in about four months. It will then spend a month in lunar orbit before landing on the surface about six months after launch.