Flight time between New York & London can cut to just 90 mins

The US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is exploring the potential for a supersonic jet that could one day cut the flight time between London and New York to just 90 minutes.

NASA’s Glenn Research Centre has been investigating the “business case” for jets that could reach speeds of up to 3,045 miles per hour (mph) at sea level.

This is significantly faster than the current cruising speed of most airliners, which is around 600 mph.

A flight between London and New York currently takes around seven hours. A supersonic jet could cut this time to just over an hour.

NASA’s studies have looked at around 50 transoceanic “established routes”, including “high-volume North Atlantic routes and those crossing the Pacific”.

However, there are currently restrictions on supersonic flights over land.

The United States, Canada and other Western nations prohibit these flights due to the noise they create.

NASA is hoping to change these regulations with the help of its Quesst mission, which is developing a new type of supersonic jet that produces less noise.

The X-59 jet, which is part of the Quesst mission, is capable of cruising at 937 mph, at an altitude of 55,000ft, without generating an unacceptable noise level.

If tests on the X-59 are successful, it could pave the way for the development of commercial supersonic jets.

NASA has also awarded two 12-month contracts to companies to develop concept designs and technology roadmaps for supersonic jets.

Boeing will lead the first team, in partnership with a number of other aerospace firms, and the second will be headed up by Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems.

The roadmaps will “explore air travel possibilities, outline risks and challenges, and identify needed technologies to make Mach 2-plus travel a reality”, according to NASA.

NASA will make a final decision as to whether it will continue its research once the latest phase has been completed.