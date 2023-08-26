Traders threaten nationwide strike over exorbitant electricity bills

The business community has issued a stern warning to the government, indicating that if the current electricity bills are not substantially reduced, they will initiate a nationwide strike.

Prominent business leaders hailing from Karachi have outlined their plan of action, detailing an upcoming demonstration outside the Governor House and all K-Electric offices. This display of dissent is aimed at voicing their discontent regarding the exorbitant electricity bills.

Sharjeel Goplani, President of the Timber Market, asserted that he is prepared to escalate the matter to an international level. He plans to draft letters to various global organizations, including the United Nations, to spotlight the perceived injustice.

Adding to the chorus of protest, Qais Mansoor Shaikh, Chairman of the Caterers Decorators Association, emphasized that the sizeable electricity bills will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He underscored their intention to stage a presence outside both the Governor House and K-Electric offices.

It’s important to note that the swell of public outcry against steep electricity bills has reverberated across the nation. Demands are mounting for the government to retract the additional tax imposed. Demonstrators argue that the burden of inflation already weighs heavily upon them, and the escalated electricity bills have further exacerbated their struggle, compelling them to part with household items to meet the payment demands.