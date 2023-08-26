Pakistan team to touchdown Multan on August 27 for Asia Cup

As the Asia Cup is around the corner, the Pakistan national cricket team will leave for Multan from Colombo on Sunday (August 27).

The Nepal cricket team will reach Multan from Karachi tomorrow to take on the home side in the Asian marquee tournament on August 30.

Afghanistan will arrive in Lahore via commercial flight on August 28.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will take the charter flights to Lahore on September 1.

Pakistan will host four matches of the Asia Cup out of the 14; one will be held in Multan, and the other three will be hosted by Gaddafi Stadium on September 3, 5, and 6.

This is the first time more than one country is going to host the Asian premier tournament.

Separately, in a bid to ensure that Pakistan will take on their opponents with great verve at the Asia Cup, one new addition has been made in the squad.

Left-handed batter Saud Shakeel has been added to the 17-member squad. Tayyab Tahir named as the travelling reserve for the Asia Cup.

The national team cricketers will start their training on August 29 at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Moreover, Babar Azam will address a press conference ahead of the Asian marquee tournament.

Pakistan will start their Asia Cup campaign by taking on Nepal in Multan on August 30.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).