Teary Umar Akmal shares struggles

Cricket sensation Umar Akmal recently opened up about the challenging chapters of his life, evoking emotions as he recounted his journey.

During an appearance on Momin Saqib’s show “Had Kar Di,” the cricketer delved into the rationale behind pursuing legal measures in response to his match-fixing controversy, a battle he eventually triumphed in.

Umar Akmal revealed that his decision to fight the case stemmed from a profound desire to shield his children from the repercussions of his scandals. He passionately expressed that his victory was not just his own but a safeguard for his children’s future. The athlete disclosed that he even expended his entire financial resources to support his legal proceedings.

Reflecting on the dire times he endured, Umar Akmal tearfully shared, “There was a time when I couldn’t afford McDonald’s for my daughter.” He bared his heart, revealing the struggles of being unable to cover his daughter’s school fees, which led to her being deprived of an education.

As the memories of his challenging journey swept over him, Umar Akmal’s eyes welled up. In a heartwarming gesture, show host Momin Saqib embraced the cricketer, offering support and empathy. The audience, moved by Umar Akmal’s story, also rallied behind the cricket star during this poignant moment.