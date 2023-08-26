Saud Shakeel receives Asia Cup call-up

In a bid to ensure that Pakistan will take on their opponents with great verve at the Asia Cup, one new addition has been made in the squad.

Left-handed batter Saud Shakeel has been added to the 17-member squad. Tayyab Tahir named as the travelling reserve for the Asia Cup.

After wrapping up the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, the Babar Azam-led team will travel to Multan on August 27. The team will take a rest for one day.

It has been decided to provide some relaxation to the players who were part of the recently conducted Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Babar Azam, Imamul Haq, and Naseem Shah will travel to Lahore on Sunday and join the rest of the team on Monday evening.

The national team cricketers will start their training on August 29 at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Moreover, Babar Azam will address a press conference ahead of the Asian marquee tournament.

Pakistan will start their Asia Cup campaign by taking on Nepal in Multan on August 30.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).