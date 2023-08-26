‘Don’t pay electricity bills’: Announcements from mosques make situation fluid

The recent hike in electricity bills and overcharging have lit a fire under many people to take to the streets in protest as the cost of living skyrockets. Videos of announcements from mosques urging citizens not to pay the bills have gone viral on the internet.

The cost of electricity has surged up to Rs65 per unit that is being considered the fallout of standby agreement of International Monetary Fund (IMF). Apart from this, the cost of a litre of petrol is over Rs290 and likely to see an increment from next month.

Organized and unorganized protests are kicking up a storm in different parts of the country against the rising cost of living, so much so that the government is feeling the heat.

The people have refused to pay the bills.

In addition, videos of low-wage workers have been flooding the internet as they vent their frustrations about their astronomical power bills. They lament that the amount due is multiples of their monthly earnings despite minimal usage.

These videos have sparked outrage and anger among the masses.

In some parts of the country, announcements have been made from mosques, urging the citizens not to pay the electricity bills.

The interim government has so far been unable to address concerns of aggrieved protesters.

In recent weeks, several videos circulating on social media also show electric companies’ workers being beaten by angry residents.

The videos show workers coming to cut off power connections over non-payment of bills being punched, kicked, and even pelted with stones.