IPP welcomes new entrants

The political leaders from the three districts decided on Saturday to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The development came after the leaders held a meeting with IPP Lahore Division General Secretary Mian Khalid Mehmood.

Prominent among those who joined the IPP were Arslan Sahi, Amanat Ali, Muhammad Danish, Mahmood Faizan, Shoaibullah Cheema, Samuel Pervaiz, and Younis Khan.

On the occasion, Mr Mehmood welcomed all the leaders to the party and offered them the mufflers of the party flag.

Last week, Mian Nadeem Abbas Jalandhri and Chaudhry Rizwan Chadhar formally announced their affiliation with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party during discussions with Mian Khalid Mehmood.

The expansion of the party’s support base included the inclusion of Muhammad Abrar, Muhammad Arsalan, Afaq Hussain, and Zubair Ali among its newest members.

Welcoming the leaders and workers into the party, Mian Khalid Mehmood extended a warm reception to the new entrants.

As a symbolic gesture, Mian Khalid Mehmood took the opportunity to present the attending business leaders and workers with party flag mufflers, further reinforcing their connection with the party’s identity.

Separately today, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan stated that the people’s patience has run out due to the record increase in electricity bills.

In response to the public reaction on electricity bills, the IPP chief says inflation has caused instability in every household.

“People’s grievances are natural. If relief is not given, the scope of the protests will expand,” Khan said, adding that the economic exploitation of the people by failed rulers of the past should be taken into account.

The IPP cannot leave the deprived sections of society alone in such a critical situation, he stressed.

Aleem Khan insisted that the plight of the common man has not changed during the governments from 2018 to 2022.

“The government should immediately reduce the electricity bills, otherwise heartbreaking incidents may increase,” he cautioned.

The strength of the common man to bear the burden of inflation has depleted, the IPP chief remarked.

Every month the electricity bill falls like a bomb, he said, adding that burying the citizens alive under the bills is not acceptable.