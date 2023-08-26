Want to avail 35% discount on traffic fines? Here’s how

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced several initiatives to help motorists pay their traffic fines and reduce their black points.

35% discount for early payment

Motorists who pay their traffic fines within two months of committing the offence will receive a 35% discount.

This discount is also available for fines paid within a year, but it is not applicable to serious violations.

Pay fines in Instalments with zero-interest

Motorists can also pay their traffic fines in instalments through banks with a zero-interest rate for a period of 12 months.

This service is available through the digital channels of the Abu Dhabi government “Tamm”, direct payment through the police’s customer service and happiness platforms, and through the mobile applications of banks in cooperation with five banks in the UAE.

Drive safely on first day of school

Motorists who drive safely on the first day of the new academic year can get four traffic points off their record.

This is part of the MoI’s accident-free day initiative, which will be marked on August 28, 2023.

To avail of this offer, motorists must first undertake a pledge on the MoI’s website to drive safely on the first day of school. Then, on August 27, they must not commit any traffic violations or cause accidents.

These initiatives are part of the efforts to make roads safer for everyone in the UAE.

By offering discounts and black point reductions, the MoI is encouraging motorists to pay their fines on time and drive safely.