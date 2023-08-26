SRK rejoices reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan for upcoming film

Shah Rukh Khan, who made a triumphant return to the silver screen with “Pathaan” after a five-year hiatus, is now gearing up for the highly anticipated release of “Jawan.”

During his signature #AskSRK session on social media, where he engages with fans, the superstar revealed his excitement about reuniting with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan after nearly two decades.

Responding to a fan’s query about his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let you know he beat me in the run!!!!” The camaraderie between the two iconic actors has left fans eagerly awaiting their on-screen collaboration.

As “Jawan” continues to generate buzz, fans are eagerly awaiting its advance booking to secure their spots in theatres. The advance booking for the action-packed thriller, marking the Bollywood debut of renowned Tamil director Atlee Kumar, is set to commence in India on August 27.

The film is produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies banner and features a talented cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Scheduled to release on September 7, “Jawan” is already creating waves with its official preview, captivating songs, and intriguing character posters. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of a villain along with his bald look has piqued the interest of fans who eagerly await the unveiling of this action-packed cinematic experience.

After the resounding success of “Pathaan,” the anticipation surrounding “Jawan” continues to grow, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.