Amna Ilyas reveals persona of her ideal husband

Amna Ilyas, the acclaimed Pakistani fashion model and actress, recently shared her thoughts on the qualities she seeks in an ideal husband during an appearance on Samaa TV’s show “Had Kardi” with Momin Saqib.

While discussing her perspective, Amna emphasized the significance of character, stating that a man should be a good human being first and foremost.

Expanding on the traits she envisions in her ideal partner, Amna Ilyas expressed, “I think he should be rich, he must belong to a very good family, he must have a lot of wealth for sure. He should have a Mercedes Benz, he must be tall, handsome and good-looking.” She playfully added, “Well, you are right, I think, I would not mind if he were like Brad Pitt.”

Amna Ilyas began her journey in the entertainment industry at the age of seventeen as a fashion model and later transitioned into acting.

Her notable performances include roles in projects like “Tum Mere Paas Raho,” “Dil Nahi Manta,” “Aik Jhoota Lafz Mohabbat,” “Zinda Bhaag,” “Baaji,” “Saat Din Muhabbat In,” “Ready Steady No,” and the stage drama “Ankahi.”

She is currently captivating audiences with her performance in Ary Digital’s horror drama serial “Bandish 2,” receiving praise for her remarkable acting skills.

While Amna’s lighthearted remarks about her ideal husband’s material possessions drew attention, her emphasis on qualities such as being a good human being and her candid expression resonates with many who value genuine character and compatibility over superficial aspects.