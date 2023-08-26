SRK’s ‘Jawan’ might be ‘Money Heist’ remake, casting director responds

As anticipation builds for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Jawan,” fan theories have been circulating, with one suggesting that the movie could be a remake of the popular series “Money Heist.”

Addressing these speculations, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has finally broken his silence on the matter. Scheduled for release on September 7, 2023, “Jawan” marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the screen, portraying a grey character in the action-packed drama.

In a recent conversation with journalist Faridoon Shahyar, Mukesh Chhabra was asked about the ‘Money Heist’ resemblance in “Jawan.” Chhabra promptly dismissed the theory, urging fans to continue guessing. He revealed, “No, I think those who want to guess, should keep guessing. When ‘Jawan’ is released, you will know after watching it. Even after the trailer, I received numerous messages, but I didn’t disclose anything. I want you all to wait and see the magic.”

He further shared his emotional connection with the film, explaining, “Because this film is so close to my heart, I worked on it, that’s a different story. Although I’m a Shah Rukh Khan fan, you will realize what the film is all about.”

When the host pressed him again to confirm whether “Jawan” is indeed a Money Heist remake, specifically referring to the narratives of Tokyo and Nairobi, Mukesh Chhabra firmly stated that it’s not, followed by a lighthearted chuckle.

He concluded by saying, “I won’t reveal anything else; you’ll have to wait and watch.” As fans eagerly await the release of “Jawan,” the casting director’s comments have added an extra layer of mystery and excitement to the upcoming film.