Arjun Kapoor dating rumours with Kusha Kapila amid break-up with Malaika Arora

Amidst swirling rumours of a split between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, a new and unexpected gossip has emerged, suggesting that Arjun is now dating influencer Kusha Kapila.

The speculation gained traction after Arjun’s recent solo holiday and Malaika’s absence from commenting on his social media posts led to breakup speculations. However, the internet was taken by surprise when rumours of Arjun’s alleged involvement with Kusha Kapila emerged, who herself had recently received backlash after her divorce.

Kusha Kapila, known for her humorous content, took to her Instagram broadcast channel to address the rumours. Quoted via Free Press Journal, she expressed her exasperation at the baseless claims about her dating Arjun Kapoor.

She said, “Reading such nonsense about myself forces me to introduce myself formally through a statement. Every time I come across such garbage, I hope my mother doesn’t come across it. Her social life has already suffered.”

The dating rumours apparently stemmed from a resurfaced image of Arjun Kapoor and Kusha Kapila together at a Karan Johar party. Netizens also noted that the couple had not posted about each other on social media since June, adding fuel to the speculations.

In a surprising twist, Karan Johar, a prominent figure in Bollywood, found himself being linked to Arjun and Malaika’s rumoured breakup. Online discussions questioned Johar’s motives and influence on celebrity relationships, drawing parallels to his on-screen matchmaking persona.

While some dismissed the claims as absurd, others pondered the authenticity of the rumours. Amid the social media frenzy, it remains to be seen how Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora respond to the ongoing speculation.