Beware men! Women are bigger cheaters when it comes to ‘vengeful cheating’

A new study published in the journal Sexual and Relationship Therapy has found that women are more likely than men to engage in malevolent infidelity, which is defined as infidelity motivated by revenge and the intent to cause a partner harm.

The study, conducted by researchers at Federation University in Australia, surveyed 240 individuals aged 18 to 67.

The participants completed questionnaires that assessed their levels of the Dark Tetrad traits, as well as their history of physical, emotional, and malevolent infidelity.

Research discovered that women were more likely than men to cheat on their partners in order to hurt them, even after taking into account other factors such as their personality traits.

The Dark Tetrad traits are a set of four personality traits that are associated with dark and antisocial behaviour: narcissism, psychopathy, Machiavellianism, and sadism.

The researchers say that their findings suggest that the motivations for engaging in unfaithfulness differ depending on the type of unfaithfulness. For example, thrill-seeking and impulsivity (i.e., psychopathy) or enjoying hurting others (i.e., sadism) may lead to vengeful cheating, whereas a sense of superiority (i.e., narcissism) may lead to emotional cheating.

This suggests that there are other factors that contribute to women’s greater likelihood of engaging in vengeful cheating. They could include social or cultural expectations, experiences of abuse or neglect, or mental health problems.

It also suggests that women may be more motivated than men by revenge and the intent to cause harm when they engage in infidelity.

The researchers say that their findings are important because they can help men to better understand the motivations of women who engage in such practice.

This knowledge can help men to protect themselves from being hurt by these women.

The study’s findings are also significant because they challenge the stereotype that men are the only ones who are capable of infidelity.

The study’s limitations include the fact that it was conducted on a relatively small sample of participants.