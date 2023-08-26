Aleem Khan demands immediate reduction in electricity bills

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has stated that the people’s patience has run out due to the record increase in electricity bills.

In response to the public reaction on electricity bills, the IPP chief says inflation has caused instability in every household.

“People’s grievances are natural. If relief is not given, the scope of the protests will expand,” Khan said, adding that the economic exploitation of the people by failed rulers of the past should be taken into account.

The IPP cannot leave the deprived sections of society alone in such a critical situation, he stressed.

Aleem Khan insisted that the plight of the common man has not changed during the governments from 2018 to 2022.

“The government should immediately reduce the electricity bills, otherwise heartbreaking incidents may increase,” he cautioned.

The strength of the common man to bear the burden of inflation has depleted, the IPP chief remarked.

Every month the electricity bill falls like a bomb, he said, adding that burying the citizens alive under the bills is not acceptable.