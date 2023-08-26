Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 6PM | PTI In Trouble | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 6PM | PTI In Trouble | SAMAA TV Aug 26, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6PM | PTI In Trouble | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended No more free electricity for govt employees Not necessary to agree with US on every issue, there are constructive ties with Washington: Kakar Aleem Khan demands immediate reduction in electricity bills Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Samaa News Headlines 6PM | SAMAA TV | 18th February 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 18th February 2023 KPO attack death toll rises to 5, as injured SSU official martyred