JUI-F objects to delay in election

After the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Saturday objected to the delay in the general elections.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, JUI-F General Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Haideri made it clear that the JUI-F wants elections in the country within 90 days. The elections should be held within the given constitutional term, he added.

Regarding the new census, Mr Haideri said, “The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wants elections in the country on the new census. It is up to the ECP to ensure delimitations. The JUI-F merely wants the polls on time.”

In line with President Dr Arif Alvi’s statement over the key bills, Mr Haideri asked the former to resign.

Separately on Friday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the general elections on time.

Expressing her thoughts, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over the ECP’s statement that it will take four months to complete the delimitation process in accordance with the new census.

She said: “This is alarming and disappointing for the PPP. We would like to urge the ECP to review its decision”.

“The objective behind the early dissolution of the assemblies was to give the ECP more time for the election preparations,” she maintained.

Ms Rehman said, “The PPP had agreed to hold the elections on the basis of the new census, despite having reservations about the digital census”. However, she said that any delay in the elections will lead to political uncertainty and instability.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Haideri accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of “ruining” the country.

Speaking to media, Mr Haideri said, “Today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) invited the JUI-F to discuss the matters in line with the elections. The JUI-F made it clear to the electoral watchdog that the party wants transparent elections in accordance with the constitution.”

“The JUI-F wants such elections in the country that the entire nation will be on the same page,” he added.

Speaking about Balochistan, Mr Haideri asserted: “Efforts were made to delete the increase in the population of the province”.