WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo meets fan who brought him ‘luck’

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to help Al Nassr to a 5-0 win over Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday night and the Portuguese star dedicated his performance to a visually impaired fan who he believes brought him luck.

The fan, a young girl named Sarah, was sitting in the stands with her family. She is a big fan of Ronaldo and had been wearing his jersey and scarf all day.

Ronaldo noticed her before the match and waved to her.

After the match, Ronaldo went over to Sarah and thanked her for her support. He also signed a ball for her and posed for photos.

“You gave me luck,” Ronaldo told Sarah. “I couldn’t have scored those goals without you.”

Sarah was thrilled to meet her idol and said that she was glad she could help him. “I’m your biggest fan,” she told him. “I love watching you play.”

Ronaldo’s hat-trick was his first for Al Nassr since joining the club in September. The win helped the team to move up to fifth place in the league table.