Afghan bowlers restrict Pakistan to 268-8 in dead rubber

Afghanistan bowlers restricted Pakistan to 268-8 in the last ODI of the three-match series at Hambantota on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost the openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq earlier, but it was once again the pair of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan that put a formidable display with the bat.

Babar and Rizwan racked up 110 in 145 balls, paving way for the visitors to post a decent total on the scorecard.

More to follow…