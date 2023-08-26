Firdous Ashiq Awan expresses concern over exorbitant power bills

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday expressed her concern over inflated power bills.

In a statement, Ms Awan lamented: “The masses are facing severe economic hardships due to the inflation. But nobody is concerned about the situation the people are facing. For the common person, it is not possible to pay the electricity bills”.

She urged the caretaker government to formulate a strategy in a bid to address the masses’ problems.

Ms Awan asserted, “The IPP has come into being to solve the problems of the country. According to the IPP manifesto, citizens consuming up to 300 units will be given free electricity”.

Separately, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced that it would stage a protest against the exorbitant electricity bills.

Addressing a seminar in Lahore on Saturday, JI Emir Sirajul Haq lashed out at the political opponents and caretaker government, saying, “The caretaker government is following the footsteps of the previous governments in terms of taking wrong decisions for the sake of the country.”

“The power bills have increased three times within one month. People have been compelled to commit suicide due to the ballooning inflation. The electricity bill of at least Rs50,000 has been sent to every house,” rued Mr Haq.

He made it clear that the JI would stage a protest outside of the power distribution companies (Discos).

Earlier today, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had summoned an emergency meeting on Sunday (tomorrow) in Islamabad over the price of electricity and consumers’ inflated bills.

The prime minister has directed the Ministry of Energy and power distributions companies to present him a detailed briefing over the issue.

The meeting is expected to mull over the provision of maximum relief to the masses over electricity bills.

Separately, on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the interim prime minister posted that he has summoned an emergency meeting over these issues at the PM House and would hold consultations to provide maximum relief to power consumers.

After an increase in the tariff for electricity between 50% and 80% in the last one and a half years, the basic fare has risen by Rs15.

Because of the record-breaking prices, the masses have been riled up and taken to the streets across the country against the authorities.