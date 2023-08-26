FIA team probes Imran Khan in cipher case in Attock Jail

A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has investigated PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Attock Jail in the US cipher case.

The former prime minister was also questioned about the alleged disappearance of the cipher.

According to sources, the FIA cybercrime team under the leadership of Deputy Director Ayaz investigated Imran Khan.

The suspect was questioned for more than an hour regarding the illegal use and disappearance of the cipher.

Also Read: FIA anti-terrorism wing books Imran Khan for ‘losing’ US cipher

Imran Khan is serving a sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case, awarded by the sessions court of Islamabad.

An FIR was registered against him, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other party leaders under the Official Secrets Act and the PPC over illegal use of and misplacement of the cipher.

According to the FIR, the case was registered against the PTI chairman and Qureshi on August 15 over the alleged misplacement of a diplomatic cable from the US under sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 read with Section 34 of the PPC.

The FIR was registered on the application of Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.

Meanwhile, there are reports that backdoor diplomacy is underway between the senior leaders of the PTI and the powerful quarters to ensure the release of Imran Khan from Attock Jail.

On the other hand, the former premier is likely to be detained in Lahore.

There are reports of the PTI chairman attempting to get relief from his arrest and imprisonment.

Also Read: Cipher case: Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s one-day physical remand approved

Sources claim that the PTI chairman is making efforts to exert pressure through ambassadors of various European countries to get some relief.

There are also reports that before Khan’s detention in Lahore, his wife Bushra Bibi may be arrested.

Bushra Bibi will be arrested before her husband’s transfer to Lahore.

Sources also claim that the caretaker government is waiting for a green signal from the powerful quarters to make the move.