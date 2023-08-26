Space X accused of discrimination in hiring

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) is suing SpaceX, alleging that the company discriminated against job applicants who are refugees or asylum recipients.

The lawsuit claims that SpaceX discouraged refugees and asylees from applying for jobs and discriminated against those who did apply, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The DoJ says that SpaceX has repeatedly claimed that it can only hire U.S. citizens or green-card holders, but that this is not true. The DoJ says that asylees and refugees can also be hired, and that SpaceX has no legal justification for discriminating against them.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has denied the allegations, saying that the company was following the law. He also said that the DoJ is targeting SpaceX for political reasons.

The lawsuit is still in its early stages, and it is not yet clear how it will be resolved. However, the case could have a significant impact on SpaceX’s hiring practices and its ability to attract and retain talent.

In addition to the legal implications, the lawsuit also raises questions about SpaceX’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

SpaceX has a workforce that is overwhelmingly white and male, and the company has been criticized for its lack of diversity in the past.

The lawsuit could put pressure on SpaceX to make changes to its hiring practices and to create a more inclusive workplace.