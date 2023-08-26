CEC inside story: PPP may approach Supreme Court for elections in 90 days

The PPP may use the option of approaching the Supreme Court for seeking elections within 90 days of dissolution of the National Assembly.

As pet the inside story of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on Friday reported by SAMAA TV, the PPP will initiate contacts with other political parties to convince them to demand elections in 90 days, sources said.

Party leader Maula Bakhsh Chandio criticized veteran leader Aitzaz Ahsan’s support for PTI Chairman Imran Khan. However, party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stopped him from doing so.

The former foreign minister told the senior party member that if the leadership did not have an objection to it why would be raise the issue.

Also Read: PPP CEC reviews country’s political and economic landscape

The sources further said that Bilawal Bhutto called Aitzaz Ahsan and asked him to attend the meeting in person.

The senior lawyer had a day ago requested to participate in the meeting online.

The PPP CEC had on Friday convened to deliberate on the prevailing political and economic dynamics of the nation.

During the meeting, the participating members offered valuable insights and recommendations concerning the upcoming general elections.

The meeting provided a platform for a comprehensive exchange of views on critical matters affecting the nation. Well informed sources indicate that the attendees put forth various suggestions regarding the general elections, indicative of the party’s commitment to democratic processes.

Also Read: It is up to ECP to hold elections on time, says Murad Ali Shah

Notably, a consensus emerged among some members to advocate for conducting elections within the span of 90 days.

Esteemed figures like Amjad Advocate, Mohammad Ali Bacha, and Chingiz Jamali voiced this viewpoint, aiming to ensure that electoral processes transpire under the most favorable circumstances.

Addressing the legal aspects, Aitzaz Hasan offered well-founded arguments regarding the feasibility of organizing elections within the stipulated 90-day timeframe, underscoring the importance of adhering to constitutional provisions.

Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood’s recommendation of a public communication campaign garnered attention during the meeting.

Additionally, the proposal to visit flood-stricken regions in Punjab resonated with the members, aligning with the party’s commitment to addressing the welfare of the populace.