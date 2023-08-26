Punjab under threat as water level in Indian dams on Sutlej dangerously high

The water level in India’s Pong and Bhakra dams constructed on the Sutlej River has risen to dangerously high levels.

A spokesman for the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned that in case of more rains, a catastrophic increase in the water inflow from India is expected.

The districts likely to be affected the most are Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Multan and Bahawalpur, the spokesman said.

The housing societies and towns situated along the River Sutlej may have to be evacuated, he cautioned.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi said that details about the affected areas have been provided to the administrations concerned.

The relief commissioner has directed all the institutions to remain on high alert in view of the concerning situation about the Indian dams.

Nabeel Javed said the administrations of the districts concerned should ensure the elimination of encroachment from the banks of rivers and canals.