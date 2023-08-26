Kakar calls emergency meeting tomorrow over electricity prices, inflated bills

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has summoned an emergency meeting on Sunday (tomorrow) in Islamabad over the price of electricity and consumers’ inflated bills.

The prime minister has directed the Ministry of Energy and power distributions companies to present him a detailed briefing over the issue.

The meeting is expected to mull over the provision of maximum relief to the masses over electricity bills.

Separately, on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the interim prime minister posted that he has summoned an emergency meeting over these issues at the PM House and would hold consultations to provide maximum relief to power consumers.

After an increase in the tariff for electricity between 50% and 80% in the last one and a half years, the basic fare has risen by Rs15.

Because of the record-breaking prices, the masses have been riled up and taken to the streets across the country against the authorities.

Protests have broken out in several parts of the country against the inflated power bills where people are getting together and torching their bills, compelling the PM to take notice.

On the other hand, the traders of Karachi have warned that if the tariff was not reduced, they will hold a countrywide strike. Protests will be held outside the Governor House and all the offices of K-Electric.