Sam Van Aken’s ‘tree of 40 fruit’ stands as symbol of creativity and conservation

In a fusion of artistry, conservation, and education, Syracuse University art professor Sam Van Aken continues to mesmerize the nation with his remarkable creation, the “Tree of 40 Fruit.”

What started as a fascination with grafting tree branches onto others has grown into an innovative project that brings together art, nature, and history.

Using a technique known as chip grafting, Van Aken meticulously crafts these unique trees. He carefully cuts buds from various fruit trees and allows them to heal onto the lateral branches of a rootstock tree, often one naturally suited to the local climate and soil conditions. The result is a single tree that produces an astonishing array of stone fruits, including peaches, apricots, plums, cherries, and nectarines.

“I look at the Tree of 40 Fruit as an artwork, a research project, and a form of conservation,” explained Van Aken during a 2014 TEDxManhattan talk. His innovative approach has not only captivated the art world but also plays a pivotal role in preserving the diversity of stone fruits, which has been threatened by commercial markets.

Van Aken’s project involves more than 250 varieties of stone fruit, with each tree featuring a unique combination of heirloom varieties. As these trees pop up in various locations, they contribute to enhancing local fruit diversity while simultaneously serving as living works of art.

The most recent addition to Van Aken’s collection is set to take root at the Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose this fall, becoming the centerpiece of the museum’s garden expansion. Autumn Young, marketing manager for the museum, expressed her excitement about this unique addition, saying, “It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to interact with an art piece that also produces fruit. It’s a teaching opportunity.”

This tree will showcase stone fruit varieties historically grown in the area, offering visitors a chance to connect with their local history. Van Aken’s trees are known for their stunning colors and diverse fruits, which are meticulously curated to blossom for over a month, creating a visual spectacle that sparks curiosity and questions from onlookers.

Despite the challenges of working with living art, Van Aken remains committed to his vision. Each tree is a labor of love that takes several years to reach its full potential of 40 different stone fruits. The first tree was planted in 2011, and Van Aken expects it to be in full blossom in about three years.