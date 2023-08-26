PML-N prepares plan for impending return of Nawaz Sharif

The PML-N has prepared a plan reading the impending return of party supremo Nawaz Sharif from the UK, it has been learnt.

Legal experts will also be consulted for the former premier’s return, while a security bond will also be sought from the Islamabad High Court before Nawaz flies back.

The PML-N has reportedly been advised to have Nawaz Sharif landed in Islamabad or Lahore, sources have disclosed.

On the other hand, legal experts will also be consulted for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

A security bond should be sought from the Islamabad High Court before his return, legal experts have said, adding that Nawaz has also been advised to hold a press conference before returning.

It has also been decided to make Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country conditional on a date for the upcoming general elections.

If the election is delayed any further, Nawaz’s return schedule will also change, sources maintained.

Aggressive election campaign

Meanwhile, in a meeting of senior leaders in London, it was decided that the PML-N will adopt an aggressive approach in the upcoming general elections.

Instead of institutions, a few important personalities will be targeted for criticism in the election campaign, it has been reportedly decided.

The party has decided that it will highlight the vengeful acts against it in the form of a documentary. Moreover, the names of individuals responsible for Pakistan’s economic, social and political upheaval will be highlighted.

However, former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz will also adopt a conciliatory approach in public gatherings, the party has decided.

Also, before Nawaz Sharif’s return home, an extensive social media and electronic media campaign will be run.

Any decision on an alliance or seat adjustment with another political party will be taken by Nawaz Sharif, the sources added.