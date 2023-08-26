Pakistan win toss and opts to bat against Afghanistan in third ODI

Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the third One Day International (ODI) match of the series. The toss took place amidst discussions before the final match of the series in Colombo.

Addressing the media after winning the toss, the national team’s captain, Babar Azam, expressed his strategy for the match. “The initial 10 overs will be challenging, but we plan to build pressure on the Afghan team by scoring as many runs as possible,” Babar Azam stated.

Babar Azam disclosed that there have been four changes in the team for this match. Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, and Wasim Junior have been included in the playing XI, while Haris Rauf, Nasim Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Osama Mir have been given rest.

Ahead of the final match of the series, Afghanistan has also made two changes to their team.

It’s worth recalling that with back-to-back victories in the initial two matches, Green Shirts have already claimed the series.

If Pakistan secures a victory today, the team will climb to the top position in the ODI rankings.

The cricket enthusiasts are eager to witness an exhilarating clash between these two rival teams as they battle for supremacy in the series finale. The match is expected to deliver a thrilling display of skills and determination from both sides.