Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports

Pakistan Army, Rangers to be deployed for Asia Cup security

Caretaker federal cabinet approves Interior Ministry's summary through circulation
Usman Khan Aug 26, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

The caretaker federal cabinet has approved the deployment of the army and Rangers for the security of Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, special forces will remain on standby for the security of the tournament that is set to commence on August 30.

Sources have said that the cabinet approved a summary of the Interior Ministry regarding the security of the cricket contest through circulation.

Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers will be deployed from August 27 to September 6, said the government sources.

The Punjab Rangers will be deployed as a Quick Response Force (QRF), the sources added.

The Pakistan Army will be deployed in the third tier QRF mode. On the other hand, special forces will remain on standby for the security of the Asia Cup.

The Punjab government had requested the Interior Ministry for the deployment of the army and Rangers personnel.

One match of the Asia Cup tournament has been scheduled in Multan and three in Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Cricket

Sports

Lahore

Multan

Asia Cup 2023

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular