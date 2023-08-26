Dramatic brawl erupts over cat’s ownership in Gujranwala

In a dramatic turn of events, a fierce dispute between two women over the ownership of an American cat erupted, resulting in extreme physical brawl.

The exquisite American cat was discovered roaming the streets, approximately one month ago.

Rani Bibi, a resident of Sadhoke, took it upon herself to rescue and provide a loving home for the cat. Little did she know that her act of kindness would ignite a feud of colossal proportions.

Zubaida Bibi, a neighboring resident, soon laid claim to the feline, asserting that the cat rightfully belonged to her.

The dispute escalated over time, with neither party willing to back down from their claim. The intensity of the dispute reached such heights that it culminated in a shocking altercation between the two women.

Eyewitnesses reported that Rani Bibi and Zubaida Bibi exchanged harsh words and, in a fit of rage, began to physically assault each other, slapping and punching in a heated confrontation over the ownership of the precious cat.

As news of the brawl spread throughout the neighborhood, neighbors rushed to intervene, attempting to separate the two women who were locked in combat over the feline’s ownership.

The cat in question, now at the center of this whirlwind dispute, is said to be of significant value, estimated between 2 to 0.25 million rupees. Given the high stakes involved, the police have initiated an investigation to determine the cat’s true owner.