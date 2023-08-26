‘Slap Muslim student’: India’s political bigwigs denounce UP teacher Tripta Tiyagi’s role

A disturbing incident at a private school in Khubbapur village, Uttar Pradesh, has sent shockwaves across the country as a teacher encouraged her students to take turns slapping a young Muslim classmate.

The incident, which was captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media, has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders and ignited a debate about the state of religious harmony in India.

Rahul Gandhi calls out ‘politics of hate’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the first to react to the distressing footage. He expressed his concern about the teacher’s actions, stating that she was “sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children” and turning a “holy place like a school into a marketplace of hatred.”

Gandhi pointed to the incident as an example of the divisive rhetoric that has engulfed the nation, emphasizing the need to “teach love together.”

BJP leader Varun Gandhi decries incident

In an unexpected move, BJP leader Varun Gandhi also condemned the incident. He highlighted that the expectations from a teacher extend beyond politics, calling the incident a betrayal of those expectations.

Priyanka Gandhi voices concerns

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi emphasized the destructive nature of hate, asserting that it is “the biggest enemy of progress.”

She questioned the kind of society and classroom that the country wishes to offer its future generations, juxtaposing technological advancements with the divisive walls of hatred.

Samajwadi Party blames BJP and RSS

The Samajwadi Party, a prominent opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, placed blame squarely on the “politics of hate” perpetuated by the BJP and RSS for this incident. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the immediate removal of the teacher and referred to her as a “blot on teacher society.”

Yadav argued that the incident not only involved inciting violence but also promoted a culture of violence among students. He called upon the BJP government to reflect on the consequences of its divisive politics.

RLD MLA Jayant Singh Highlights deep-rooted religious divides

RLD MLA Jayant Singh, who visited the victim and his family, described the incident as a “painful warning of how deep-rooted religious divides can trigger violence against marginalized minority communities.” Singh’s statement underscores the urgency of addressing the issue and working towards fostering a more inclusive and harmonious society.

Local authorities and education officials are currently investigating the incident at Neha Public School. Both the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, and the school itself may face legal repercussions for their involvement in the disturbing incident.

This incident has reignited discussions about the need for tolerance, unity, and the importance of nurturing a more inclusive educational environment for India’s youth.