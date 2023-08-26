Not necessary to agree with US on every issue, there are constructive ties with Washington: Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has said that it is not necessary to agree with the US on every issue, adding that there are constructive and positive ties with Washington.

In a conversation with a delegation of Harvard University students, the interim PM said there is agreement and disagreement on various issues between countries.

He further said that Pakistan wants long-term partnership with America, adding that there is close cooperation with the country to combat the negative effects of climate change.

Kakar also told the delegation that the American society is diverse, as in the last 200 years, the US has developed tremendously.

“There are opportunities for the rest of the countries to learn from American development,” he said.

Pakistan has fought a long war with America, Kakar said, adding, “We have played a very important role for world peace.”

Earlier, there was a big superpower in our neighborhood in Russia, he said, adding a great coalition of western countries under the leadership of the US also stayed in the neighborhood.

Also Read: Harvard University students meet COAS Munir

The presence of world powers in Pakistan’s neighbourhood owing to its geographical significance has had a profound effect on the country.

“I do not know why the IMF is considered an enemy,” Kakar said, adding that Pakistan’s biggest problem is the imbalance in resources and expenditure.

“Pakistani doctors are our identity in the American society. Pakistan spends a lot on the higher education and quality training of its doctors,” the interim PM said.

It is necessary that wherever the country’s youth goes they should be successful, he remarked, adding that going abroad in search of good opportunities is not unusual.

“Pakistani people are very talented. The people have full capacity to manage the current crises,” the PM told the delegation.

He further commented that the democratic process was functional in Pakistan. The change of government was carried out in a constitutional way, he added.

The democratic process is evolving, and there is a constitutional method of changing a government, the PM said. He added that democracy is the guarantor of the strength of parliament.

On Friday, the group of 38 students from Harvard University, USA hailing from nine different countries met army chief General Asim Munir at GHQ as part of their visit to Pakistan.

During the interactive session, the COAS talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promoting peace and stability in the region. He highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive the country based on their experiences during their stay.

The COAS also underscored that Pakistan is acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realize the immense sacrifices rendered.