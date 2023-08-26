India: 10 tourists killed as train coach catches fire

At least nine people were killed and many were injured in the early hours of Saturday after a train coach parked in southern India caught fire when a passenger tried to make tea.

As per details, the tourist train was parked on the Bodi Line near Madurai railway station in the southern state of Tamil Nadu when the fire broke out at around 5:15 AM.

Among the people who died, three were women. At least 20 others are injured but their injuries are not life-threatening, said officials.

No damage was caused to any other coach.

The Southern Railway issued a statement in which it said that the burnt private party coach was attached to the train at Nagercoil Railway station.

Railway officials stressed that the LPG cylinder, was “smuggled” illegally into the coach, which caused the blaze.

“It was a single, stationary coach booked by a private tourist operator. Somebody tried to make tea and it caused the fire,” Madurai district spokesman Sali Thalapathi stated. None of the bodies had been identified so far, he added.

Footage showed huge flames leaping out of the windows of the train carriage. In the video, it could be seen that a significant portion of the coach was reduced to ashes.

Reportedly, some passengers managed to escape the inferno in time.

In June, a triple-train collision killed nearly 300 people in Odisha state.