Here’s how universe would look like if you broke speed of light

In the realm of physics, nothing can surpass the speed of light. This steadfast rule is intricately woven into Einstein’s special theory of relativity, dictating that as something accelerates, time appears to halt in its perspective. Pushing beyond this limit invokes time-reversal and the disruption of causality, unsettling the fabric of our understanding.

However, a recent study, unveiled last year, ventures into uncharted territories of relativity. Scientists from the University of Warsaw in Poland and the National University of Singapore have devised a novel framework—an “extension of special relativity”—that introduces three time dimensions alongside a solitary space dimension (“1+3 space-time”). This novel approach diverges from the familiar three spatial dimensions and one temporal dimension.

Surprisingly, this departure from conventional dimensions doesn’t trigger significant logical paradoxes. Instead, it bolsters the notion that objects might, plausibly, outpace the speed of light without obliterating our existing laws of physics. “There is no fundamental reason why observers moving in relation to the described physical systems with speeds greater than the speed of light should not be subject to it,” physicist Andrzej Dragan of the University of Warsaw affirmed.

This study is an extension of earlier work by the same researchers, which conjectured that superluminal perspectives could harmonize quantum mechanics and Einstein’s special theory of relativity. These two realms of physics currently stand apart, lacking a unified theory that elegantly combines the principles of gravity and other forces.

Within this new framework, particles evolve beyond the conventional point-like models, necessitated by the 3D (plus time) perspective we typically employ. Instead, comprehending the observations of these superluminal particles requires delving into the complex field theories that form the bedrock of quantum physics.

According to this model, superluminal objects manifest as expanding particles akin to bubbles traversing space. Conversely, the high-speed entities navigate multiple timelines, offering a new vantage point on reality. Remarkably, even in this scenario, the speed of light maintains its constant value in a vacuum, a cornerstone of Einstein’s principles.

Dr. Dragan elucidated, “This new definition preserves Einstein’s postulate of constancy of the speed of light in vacuum even for superluminal observers. Therefore, our extended special relativity does not seem like a particularly extravagant idea.”

However, while this 1+3 space-time construct provides answers, it simultaneously raises new questions. It beckons for an expansion of the theory of special relativity to encompass frames of reference that exceed light speed. This endeavor might necessitate weaving in concepts from quantum field theory—an amalgamation of special relativity, quantum mechanics, and classical field theory.

Should the physicists’ hypothesis hold true, the particles constituting the Universe would exhibit exceptional characteristics under extended special relativity. A central query that emerges pertains to the observability of this extended behavior, an inquiry demanding ample time and collaboration among scientists.

Physicist Krzysztof Turzyński from the University of Warsaw noted, “The mere experimental discovery of a new fundamental particle is a feat worthy of the Nobel Prize and feasible in a large research team using the latest experimental techniques.” However, the ultimate aim is to apply these findings to enhance our comprehension of phenomena such as spontaneous symmetry breaking, intricately linked to the Higgs particle’s mass and other constituents of the Standard Model, particularly in the nascent Universe.

The study’s findings were unveiled in the journal Classical and Quantum Gravity.