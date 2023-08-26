Dengue goes out of control in Punjab

The spread of the dengue mosquito has gone out of control throughout Punjab, including Lahore.

During the last 24 hours, 42 patients of dengue fever have been reported from across Punjab.

This year, the number of dengue patients in Punjab has increased to 888, according to the health department.

It further said that yesterday, 22 patients of dengue fever were reported in Lahore. This has increased the number of patients of the fever in Lahore just this year to 304.

The health department further said that during the last 24 hours, seven dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi, three each in Multan and Gujranwala and two cases each in Attock and Gujrat.

The department further said that currently, 40 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals across Punjab. Out of these, 21 are admitted to hospitals in Lahore.

Moreover, 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue fever patients in hospitals across Punjab, the health department said.