Two Al-Qaeda commanders in Lahore among 8 terrorists arrested

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab has arrested eight suspected terrorists in intelligence-based operations in various cities of the province.

The operations were carried out in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Two main commanders of Al-Qaeda, identified as Kashan and Hassan, were arrested in Lahore.

Explosive material, hand grenades, detonators and weapons were seized from the arrested terrorists.

The authorities said that a case has been registered against the terrorists and an investigation is underway.

In the ongoing week, 135 suspected individuals were arrested during 336 combing operations, the CTD authorities said.