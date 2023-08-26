Two Al-Qaeda commanders in Lahore among 8 terrorists arrested
CTD arrests terrorists in intelligence operations in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Multan
The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab has arrested eight suspected terrorists in intelligence-based operations in various cities of the province.
The operations were carried out in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Multan.
Two main commanders of Al-Qaeda, identified as Kashan and Hassan, were arrested in Lahore.
Explosive material, hand grenades, detonators and weapons were seized from the arrested terrorists.
The authorities said that a case has been registered against the terrorists and an investigation is underway.
In the ongoing week, 135 suspected individuals were arrested during 336 combing operations, the CTD authorities said.
Terrorism
Lahore
Punjab
Police
al qaeda
ctd
terrorists
