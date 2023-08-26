How to play YouTube in background on iPhone: easy steps

YouTube, the online platform synonymous with funny cat videos and helpful tutorials, goes beyond mere entertainment. It’s a space where you can stream music, podcasts, and other audio content that doesn’t demand your constant attention.

But what if you want to listen while doing other things on your iPhone? Background playback is the answer. However, here’s the catch: this feature is exclusively for YouTube Premium subscribers. If you’re using the free version, playback stops as soon as you close the app.

But there’s a solution. The obvious one is to subscribe to YouTube Premium, priced at $13.99/month (after a quiet $2 price hike). This subscription not only offers ad-free background playback but also video downloads and a premium YouTube Music subscription, which is priced at $9.99/month on its own.

It’s a comprehensive package. Yet, if you’re not keen on adding another subscription to your list, don’t worry. There are ways to play YouTube in the background on your iPhone without spending a dime.

You don’t need to turn to third-party tools for this. Your default iPhone browser, Safari, can do the job. Here’s how:

Launch Safari and type ‘youtube.com’ in the address bar, then hit “go”. On the YouTube site, find the video you want and tap to play it. Tap the ‘Aa’ icon in the address bar and select ‘request desktop site’ from the menu that appears.

With the video playing, go back to your home screen. The playback will stop here, but you can quickly resume it by swiping down on your screen and tapping “play” in the Media widget within your Control Center. If you have an iPhone with TouchID, swipe up from the bottom to access the Control Center.

Your audio will continue in the background, allowing you to use your iPhone for other tasks. The video might transition to picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, and you can move it to the edge of your screen or close it by tapping the “X” button.

You can control playback from your lock screen too. A music widget will be there, letting you play, pause, rewind, or fast-forward the audio. Keep in mind, though, that playback won’t automatically move to the next video on the playlist or queue.

You’ll have to manually return to Safari to choose the next one. Alternatively, opt for longer videos like compilations or live concert recordings for uninterrupted listening.