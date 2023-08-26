Sony Xperia 5 V unveiling set for September 1, teaser drops clues

Following the buzz generated by its promotional video, the Xperia 5 V, believed to be a successor to last year’s Xperia 5 IV flagship, now has an official launch date. This announcement marks Sony’s third smartphone launch this year, following the Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V.

Scheduled for September 1 at 4 PM local time (12.00 PM PKT), the Xperia 5 V’s launch was revealed through a video posted by the Japanese company.

However, apart from the launch date, Sony has remained tight-lipped about any other particulars regarding the device.

Industry insiders suggest that the Xperia 5 V could sport a dual rear camera system and might be powered by the potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Reports also hint at the smartphone’s potential color options, with black, blue, and white variants in consideration. If these rumors hold true, the Xperia 5 V’s rear cameras are expected to be vertically aligned along with an LED flash.

Design-wise, speculations point to a matte finish for the Xperia 5 V, adorned with Sony’s branding on the rear. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is rumored to power the device, potentially ensuring robust performance.

Earlier this year, Sony unveiled the Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V in May.

The Xperia 1 V entered the market with a starting price of $1,399 (roughly Rs424,152) and offered color options of Green and Black.

Meanwhile, the Xperia 10 V hit the scene at an initial price of EUR 449 (approximately Rs146,958) and was available in four hues: Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White.