Money in the ring: Top 10 WWE superstars ranked by net worth

In the world of professional wrestling, where the battles are scripted but the fame and fortune are very real, the year 2023 had a lot to reveal. WWE, the global juggernaut of sports entertainment, had produced some of the richest and most iconic stars the world had ever seen.

Here’s a glimpse into the lives of the top 10 richest WWE stars in 2023, according to SportsUnfold.

Vince McMahon ($2.3 Billion)

Vince McMahon, the visionary behind WWE’s meteoric rise, remained at the top of the list. His ingenious business acumen and leadership had not only made him a billionaire but had also transformed WWE into a global phenomenon. With interests in various ventures, including film and sports, Vince McMahon’s empire continued to expand.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ( $400 Million)

“The Rock” Dwayne Johnson had transitioned seamlessly from the wrestling ring to Hollywood’s red carpets. His charisma and dedication had earned him a net worth of $400 million.

Known for his blockbuster movies and successful ventures outside of wrestling, he remained a beloved figure among wrestling and movie fans alike.

Triple H ( $150 Million)

Triple H, also known as Paul Levesque, had not only been a legendary WWE wrestler but had also played a pivotal role backstage. His net worth of $150 million was a testament to his success both in and out of the ring.

John Cena ($60 Million)

John Cena’s charisma and dedication had made him a household name. With his ventures in acting and hosting, Cena had amassed a net worth of $60 million. He was a true example of a WWE star who had diversified his career successfully.

Stephanie McMahon ($150 Million)

The daughter of Vince McMahon, Stephanie, had carved her own path in WWE. Her net worth of $150 million was a result of her contributions as an on-screen character and her role in WWE’s corporate structure.

Stone Cold Steve Austin ($30 Million)

Stone Cold Steve Austin, known for his rebellious character, had managed his wealth wisely. With a net worth of $30 million, he was still a beloved figure among wrestling fans and a successful podcast host.

Brock Lesnar ($28 Million)

Brock Lesnar, the “Beast Incarnate,” had made a huge impact in both WWE and UFC. His net worth of $28 million was a testament to his success as a dominating force in combat sports.

Hulk Hogan ( $25 Million)

Hulk Hogan, a wrestling icon of the ’80s and ’90s, had managed to maintain his fortune with a net worth of $25 million. His contributions to professional wrestling were immeasurable.

Kurt Angle ($25 Million)

Kurt Angle, an Olympic gold medalist turned WWE superstar, had accumulated a net worth of $25 million. His incredible wrestling skills had made him a beloved figure in WWE history.

The Undertaker ($17 Million)

The Undertaker, a legend known for his longevity and iconic character, had a net worth of $17 million. Despite his retirement, he remained a revered figure in the wrestling world.

These top 10 richest WWE stars in 2023 were not just wrestlers; they were entrepreneurs, actors, and philanthropists.

It is important to note that these net worth estimates are just that - estimates. The actual net worth of a celebrity can vary depending on a number of factors, such as how much they are currently earning, how much they have invested, and how much they have spent.