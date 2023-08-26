Key takeaways from 15th BRICS summit

The 15th BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg this week brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, showcasing their commitment to shaping the global economic landscape.

The summit highlighted several key takeaways that could potentially reshape the future of international trade, finance, and cooperation.

De-Dollarization

BRICS leaders expressed their intent to reduce reliance on the US dollar in international trade. While acknowledging the challenges, they discussed options, including the possible creation of a common currency.

The BRICS bank announced plans to lend in South African rand and Brazilian real, showing a tangible move toward de-dollarization. However, experts point out that fully challenging the dollar’s dominance remains a complex task due to the limited size and liquidity of intra-BRICS trade.

Unlocking trade and investment

Leaders emphasized the importance of increasing trade and investment among BRICS nations and strengthening their ties. They aspire to reach 50% of global GDP by 2050, which would significantly alter the global economic landscape.

BRICS expansion

In a notable development, six new members, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Iran, Ethiopia, and Argentina, were invited to join the BRICS+ group.

This expansion reflects China’s efforts to create a geopolitical counterweight to the US and marks Saudi Arabia’s alignment with China in the global context.

Investing in agriculture

BRICS leaders discussed the role of technology in modernizing agriculture, aiming for better food security, reduced prices, and a more sustainable, decarbonized planet. They envision Africa becoming a global food basket.

Creating green economy

A panel discussion focused on transitioning to a green economy, promoting eco-friendly jobs, and fostering low-carbon, sustainable practices. India’s expanding electric car market was highlighted as an opportunity for green growth.

Empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs

Entrepreneurs from BRICS nations shared their experiences, emphasizing the need for a just and fair regulatory environment to support small and mid-size enterprises.

Intra-market access within the economic bloc was identified as a catalyst for entrepreneurship.

African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA)

BRICS states discussed their support for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), stressing the importance of political stability in fostering market certainty across the African continent.

They explored ways to strengthen coordination and collaboration to boost the momentum of AfCFTA.

The 15th BRICS Summit underscored the bloc’s determination to shape the global economic order, reduce dependency on the US dollar, expand its membership, invest in agriculture, promote green growth, empower entrepreneurs, and support Africa’s economic transformation through initiatives like AfCFTA.

These discussions signal a potential shift in the dynamics of global trade and cooperation, with BRICS nations taking on increasingly influential roles in the years ahead.